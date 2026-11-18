By Jared Foretek ( November 18, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday urged the full D.C. Circuit to reject Anthropic's en banc rehearing bid in the company's challenge to the U.S. Department of Defense designating the company a supply chain risk, saying the case raises no broadly significant legal questions for the circuit to settle....
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