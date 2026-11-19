By Jarek Rutz ( November 19, 2026, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Thursday refused to dismiss or pause aerospace parts maker TransDigm Group Inc.'s lawsuit over millions of dollars in stock options claimed by its former general counsel, finding Delaware courts should first interpret the agreements governing the awards....
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