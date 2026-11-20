Hiring Bias Rulings Show Employer Risks Beyond AI
By Lisa Haldar and Allegra Lawrence-Hardy ( November 20, 2026, 5:03 PM EST) -- Two recent hiring discrimination decisions involving allegations of artificial intelligence show that an employer can defeat a discrimination claim without a court ever deciding whether AI was used. But the litigation can still raise questions about what the employer's screening process actually entailed and how its account of that process shapes the claim....
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