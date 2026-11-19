By Gianna Ferrarin ( November 19, 2026, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court kept alive most of a woman's proposed Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act class action alleging a pharmacy and telehealth entities schemed to market and sell "snake oil" weight loss pills, rejecting defendants' requests for an early exit from the suit....
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