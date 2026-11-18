By Chris Villani ( November 18, 2026, 10:06 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP on Wednesday pushed back on a request from one of its former associates to see documents he says are tied to his alleged involvement in an insider trading ring using stolen law firm data, while Sidley Austin LLP, which also employed the indicted attorney, signaled it would try to find common ground....
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