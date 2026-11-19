By Joyce Hanson
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Law360 (November 19, 2026, 9:47 AM EST) --
The International Court of Justice
delivered a judgment Thursday favoring Gambia in its genocide case claiming Myanmar violated a United Nations
human rights treaty by massacring the ethnic Rohingya population in the Southeast Asian nation.
People in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh watched the International Court of Justice hearing in January 2020. The ICJ genocide case of Gambia v. Myanmar ended Thursday in a 9-6 split decision. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
In a session held at the court's seat in The Hague, the ICJ applied the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in finding that Myanmar breached the convention when its military massacred and raped thousands of people in the nation's Muslim minority population. The sweeping campaign forced about 700,000 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
"The court found that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State during the 2017 'clearance operations,' in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the ICJ said in a statement.
Gambia, a small West African country, filed its ICJ case in November 2019, alleging that Myanmar's atrocities against the Rohingya constituted genocide and violated the convention.
The case marks the first time a country not directly affected by another country's actions has brought a case against that nation. It is also the first legal proceeding to be brought against Myanmar over what it has called the "clearance operations" against the Rohingya, which began in late 2016.
The case is Gambia v. Myanmar, at the International Court of Justice.
--Editing by Daniel King.
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