By Dorothy Atkins ( November 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EST) -- Nearly a dozen partners in Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP offices are leaving the restructuring powerhouse that once led Lehman Brothers, Enron and General Motors through bankruptcy to join Skadden's global restructuring group in the coming weeks, including Matt Barr, who will head the Skadden group, Skadden said Wednesday....
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