By Lauren Berg ( November 18, 2026, 10:26 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced Wednesday that more than 35 attorneys from the shuttering Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP will join its New York office, including Michael Lubowitz, global co-chair of Weil's corporate department, and other leaders in Weil's private equity, technology and life sciences practices....
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