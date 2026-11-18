Adidas Exec Says Worker Alleging Bias Was Fired After Probe
By Cara Salvatore ( November 18, 2026, 11:19 PM EST) -- A high-ranking Adidas executive testified Wednesday that his decision to fire a celebrity partnerships specialist was not in retaliation for her complaint of racial bias, but because he was persuaded by a human resources investigation launched immediately after she filed a lawsuit that found she was difficult to work with....
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