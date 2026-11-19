Binance Secures $6.5B Freezing Order Over Crypto Hack
By Tom Fish ( November 19, 2026, 12:36 PM GMT) -- Crypto exchange Binance has obtained a worldwide freezing injunction from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts covering up to $6.5 billion in assets as it seeks to recover cryptocurrency stolen in an unprecedented hack on Oct. 29....
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