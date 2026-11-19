By Kevin Pinner ( November 19, 2026, 7:57 PM GMT) -- Three people were arrested in Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Poland on suspicion of defrauding Germany of an estimated €23 million ($25 million) in tax revenue by participating in a value-added tax fraud involving Apple AirPods, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said Thursday....
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