Colo. Judge Docks Challenge To Semiauto Gun Purchase Law
By Rachel Konieczny ( November 19, 2026, 11:14 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge whittled down a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law restricting ownership of certain semiautomatic firearms, entirely tossing gun rights advocates' claims that the law's criminalization of rapid-fire devices violates the Second Amendment while allowing a challenge to the law's "permit-to-purchase" scheme to proceed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.