By Al Barbarino ( November 19, 2026, 9:01 PM EST) -- After SpaceX and Tesla confirmed last month that they had formed special committees to review a potential merger, reports have emerged that the companies could announce an agreement as early as December. This comes despite a Democratic-controlled Congress that could intensify scrutiny of the megamerger and a potentially rigorous regulatory path to closure. Among other reports, a venture capital firm co-founded by actor Ashton Kutcher was said to be on the verge of earning a $7 billion return following Anthropic's historic initial public offering. ...
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