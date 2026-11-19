By Jack Rodgers ( November 19, 2026, 2:46 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has named two attorneys who will take over as vice chairs of the firm next year and will become firm co-chairs in 2028, lawyers who focus their practices on corporate law and advisory matters, the firm said on Thursday....
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