Trump Admin Seeks To Block ABA Depos Of WH Officials
By Lynn LaRowe ( November 19, 2026, 2:45 PM EST) -- The White House is urging a D.C. federal judge to put the lid on the American Bar Association's bid to depose certain high-ranking Trump administration officials in a lawsuit over executive orders targeting law firms, saying that the ABA hasn't shown the "extraordinary circumstances" needed to depose senior officials and that the requested depositions raise privilege concerns....
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