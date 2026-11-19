By Keith Goldberg ( November 19, 2026, 9:03 PM EST) -- Ahead of the Senate's Thursday passage of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voiced support for the legislation, which is aimed at speeding permits for infrastructure projects....
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