Volkswagen Accused Of Selling Cars With Faulty Tech
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- Volkswagen has been accused in Virginia federal court of marketing and selling models that have defective smartphone integration that routinely disconnects without warning....
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