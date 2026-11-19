By Kelcey Caulder ( November 19, 2026, 1:26 PM EST) -- A former teacher and school bus driver filed suit against Georgia's Marietta City Schools and its head of human resources, claiming he was forced to resign after he posted his opinions about Charlie Kirk's death on social media. ...
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