SEC Noms Pressed On Falling Caseload, Private Credit Risk
By Jessica Corso ( November 19, 2026, 5:56 PM EST) -- The two candidates to fill open positions at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were questioned by senators Thursday about whether they felt the private credit markets were a "ticking time bomb" and if the falling enforcement numbers at the agency troubled them....
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