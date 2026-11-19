Disney Investors Win Cert. In Suit Over Streaming Revenue
By Craig Clough ( November 19, 2026, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of Disney investors in a suit accusing the company and former executives of misleading shareholders and artificially inflating its stock price by creating an "illusion of sustained profitability" even though its streaming service Disney+ failed to meet projections....
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