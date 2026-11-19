By Zak Kostro ( November 19, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- Stanley Black & Decker urged a Connecticut federal court to dismiss a proposed class action that aims to obtain tariff-related refunds for DeWalt product buyers, saying they didn't actually buy products from the company but are seeking to hold it responsible for prices it didn't charge....
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