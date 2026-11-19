By Courtney Bublé ( November 19, 2026, 6:19 PM EST) -- One year after their video telling members of the military not to follow illegal orders, the group of Democratic lawmakers, dubbed "the Seditious Six," said Thursday the attacks from the administration have not ceased....
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