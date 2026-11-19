By Melanie Dorsey ( November 19, 2026, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Central Michigan University dance professor can pursue race discrimination and First Amendment retaliation claims after alleging that university officials discouraged students from enrolling in his classes and retaliated against him for reporting discriminatory treatment, a Michigan federal judge has determined, while dismissing older discrimination allegations as untimely....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.