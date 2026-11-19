By Blake Feldman ( November 19, 2026, 5:29 PM EST) -- On Nov. 9, Paris chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced that the October cyberattacks that disrupted refrigeration systems at roughly 700 French retail locations were "carried out to serve a foreign power, in this case, Iran." Beccuau named Shahid Kaveh, a cyber unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as the responsible party.[1]...
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