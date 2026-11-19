By Braden Campbell ( November 19, 2026, 4:01 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday urged the Eighth Circuit to back its finding that Starbucks illegally pressured strikers by asking if they planned to work, saying its findings were reasonable under either of two tests and that managers' intentions did not matter....
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