Judge Sets Up Dismissal Deadline In Compass, MLS Suit
By Nate Beck ( November 19, 2026, 8:30 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday set a December deadline for Compass to file a motion to escape a lawsuit from seven multiple listing services seeking to enforce rules that would block the brokerage giant from exclusively listing homes for sale....
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