By Ganesh Setty ( November 19, 2026, 8:58 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a California district court's preliminary injunction requiring the Trump administration to improve conditions at an immigration detention site in the Mojave Desert, saying the lower court's findings mirror his own office's....
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