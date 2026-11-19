By Sam Reisman ( November 19, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- A California litigator who has challenged state and local cannabis licensure schemes across the country has urged the Second Circuit to halt retail marijuana licensing in New York, saying a district judge erred in finding the state's licensure program did not irreparably harm out-of-state applicants....
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