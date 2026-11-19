By Nate Beck ( November 19, 2026, 7:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to track the costs of an effort this year to buy and outfit warehouses across the country for use as detention centers, leading the agency to largely abandon the $38.3 billion plan, according to a Thursday report from the Government Accountability Office....
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