By Danielle Ferguson ( November 19, 2026, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge said state insurance and workers' compensation officials and administrative law judges did not violate a 2018 injunction barring caps on reimbursement rates to an air ambulance company, finding the emergency service provider failed to prove the officials attempted to enforce the caps....
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