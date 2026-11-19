By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 19, 2026, 8:13 PM EST) -- A rehabilitation center operator urged the Third Circuit on Thursday to reverse an order requiring it to rehire 17 staff nurses ahead of their unionization effort, with counsel for the company telling the panel that the newly minted union refused to negotiate....
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