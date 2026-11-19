By Rick Archer ( November 19, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- A coalition of state attorneys general are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to halt the proposed sale of artificial intelligence platform Character.AI's intellectual property to Disney, saying the entertainment giant had locked down the sale before the Chapter 11 case started....
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