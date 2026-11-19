By Zak Kostro ( November 19, 2026, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal jury convicted a woman who filed false tax returns on behalf of a supposed trust she controlled of mail fraud, filing such returns, corruptly interfering with an IRS investigation and money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday....
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