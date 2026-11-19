By Lauraann Wood ( November 19, 2026, 11:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Thursday she wouldn't temporarily restrain Illinois' plan to enforce a state law whose newest hemp definition will reclassify many products as cannabis roughly a month before the federal government plans to, but that she'd revisit potential preliminary injunction options in December....
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