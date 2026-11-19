By Britain Eakin ( November 19, 2026, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Thursday withdrew its application to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay a district court order that would reinstate Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela, after the Ninth Circuit paused the lower court order during the government's appeal....
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