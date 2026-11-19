By Sarah Jarvis ( November 19, 2026, 9:40 PM EST) -- New York's financial services regulator announced Thursday that Rocket Mortgage will pay a combined $6.75 million over a host of alleged cybersecurity matters, including issues related to a data breach where customer information was stolen at an entity the firm acquired....
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