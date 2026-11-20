Royal Mail Must Explain £879M Claim Disclosure Request
By Sophia Dourou ( November 20, 2026, 7:01 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has held that communications sent by the owner of Royal Mail to members of a £878.5 million ($1.5 billion) class action were not intimidatory but ordered the company to write to the three class members again to clarify the type of disclosure sought....
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