Zimmer Biomet Seeks Redo Of False Claims Act Ruling
By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 19, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- Zimmer Biomet has urged a federal judge to reconsider permitting a whistleblower to pursue a False Claims Act case focused on the medical device company's use of independent sales agents, arguing that the plaintiff failed to identify "a single instance" where a sales rep's conduct improperly influenced a doctor's decision-making. ...
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