JB Hunt To Face Ariz. Negligent Hiring Fatal Crash Suit
By Linda Chiem ( November 19, 2026, 5:09 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge on Thursday teed up for trial a case alleging J.B. Hunt negligently hired the trucking company involved in a 2023 collision that killed two people and seriously injured three children, but the freight broker dodged an attempt to hold it vicariously liable as the truck driver's alleged statutory employer....
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