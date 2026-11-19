Airline To Pay $1.55M To End Military Leave Benefits Suit
By Patrick Hoff ( November 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge granted final approval Thursday to a $1.55 million settlement agreement that resolves a class action accusing a discount airline of unlawfully neglecting to contribute to employees' retirement accounts while they were on military leave....
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