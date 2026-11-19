By Chris Villani ( November 19, 2026, 4:28 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' highest appellate court on Thursday agreed to hear the case of Lindsay Clancy, who will argue that she is barred from being retried for the murder of her three young children because a single holdout juror caused a mistrial by refusing to apply the principle of reasonable doubt....
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