Ill. Judge Wary Of Sanctions In Fitch Even Patent Dispute
By Celeste Bott ( November 19, 2026, 3:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge questioned Thursday whether French attorneys should be held in contempt for continuing to represent former clients of Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP in a €10 million lawsuit she ordered halted, saying she needs more information about what the lawyers did and whether their actions violated her injunction....
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