New DEA Policy Imperils Medical Marijuana Markets, Cos. Say
By Sam Reisman ( November 19, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- A group of medical marijuana companies is seeking to halt the implementation of recent regulatory guidance issued by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration they allege would cause severe disruption to the state-regulated medical cannabis industry....
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