Suspended Pa. Lawyer Says Firms Botched Disciplinary Case
By James Boyle ( November 19, 2026, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia attorney who was suspended from practicing law for five years and now faces a recommendation for his disbarment has sued his former disciplinary counsel and Stevens & Lee, alleging that their failure to adequately challenge an improper burden of proof in his disciplinary proceedings cost him his law license and caused substantial financial and reputational harm....
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