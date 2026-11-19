By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 19, 2026, 8:47 PM EST) -- Counsel for a former UPS warehouse worker urged a California federal judge Thursday to certify a state class of 62,000 individuals to pursue claims that the company required workers to go through unpaid security screenings during their breaks, arguing that time should be compensated no matter how short....
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