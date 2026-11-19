By Matthew Santoni ( November 19, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- A pair of proposed class actions against Converse Inc. and Wayfair LLC in Pennsylvania state court are the latest lawsuits to accuse retailers of violating the state law against wiretapping, accusing the companies of tracking visitors' activity on their websites using code from TikTok and Meta....
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