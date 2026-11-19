Fireball Maker Asks 9th Circ. To Decertify Malt Labeling Class
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 19, 2026, 9:53 PM EST) -- The makers of Fireball alcoholic drinks urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to decertify a class of consumers who allege single-serving bottles of Fireball malt beverages mislead them into thinking they're buying the company's more potent Cinnamon Whiskey, arguing the ruling gives "lip service" to class certification requirements and that consumers haven't offered a reliable method of determining classwide damages....
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