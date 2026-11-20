By Ganesh Setty ( November 20, 2026, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Mexican citizen told a Colorado federal court that the tree management company he worked for underpaid him for overtime and failed to pay other wages owed when it fired him over an abdominal injury, further accusing it of disability discrimination....
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