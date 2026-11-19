By Zach Dupont ( November 19, 2026, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel made a pair of first impression findings Thursday, ruling that a woman's bankruptcy proceedings didn't discharge over $170,000 in sanctions for hacking her husband's email and that Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure don't entitle parties to a hearing on a special master's findings....
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