Colo. Appeals Court Voids Wildlife Rules Over Lost Comments
By Zach Dupont ( November 19, 2026, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel on Thursday tossed rules created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after finding the agency failed to consider nearly 200 written comments submitted on the agency's website in violation of the state's Administrative Procedure Act....
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